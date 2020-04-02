A song to make you smile: 'Imagine' by John Lennon

John Lennon performs during a charity concert at Madison Square Garden in New York in 1972. Associated Press

We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."

It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.

Today's selection is "Imagine" by John Lennon, released in 1971.

Send your ideas to suggestions@dailyherald.com.