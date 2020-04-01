Mariano's launches new virtual cooking classes, Meet Ups for customers

Mariano's, the Chicago grocery store chain, announces today the launch of Mariano's Meet Ups, an online platform for cooking classes, wine tastings, mixology sessions, live Chicago style music and more.

Featuring interactive classes and demonstrations from local chefs and sommeliers, as well as Mariano's Tastemakers like Belinda Chang, Tony Priolo, Lamar Moore and Todd Stein, customers can learn tips and tricks for preparing meals and cocktails during this time of shelter in place and social distancing.

Mariano's will post the grocery list in advance of the cooking classes so customers can engage and learn how to prepare the dishes and drinks with the experts. Groceries can be ordered on-line for pick up or delivery.

Mariano's Meet Upwill also bring the 'Live at Mariano's' musical performances into your home from 6 to 7 p.m. Fridays, with local artists. Entertainer Miss Jamie From the Farm will have kids dancing in their PJ's with her live performances from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays. The full schedule of virtual events can be found at www.marianosmarket.eventbrite.com.

Registration is free and signs up are available at www.marianosmarket.eventbrite.com. Classes will be hosted on the ZOOM video platform.

Mariano's, a Midwest food destination, is one of four grocery banners of Roundy's Supermarkets, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. With 44 locations across the Chicagoland area, Mariano's incorporates Chicagoland's neighborhood culture into its signature grocery merchandising.