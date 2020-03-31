 

Watch: Fittest Loser contestant gets some help working out from home

  • 2020 Daily Herald Fittest Loser contestant Neil Madden works with free weights trainer Nicole Caliva at Push Fitness in Schaumburg.

      2020 Daily Herald Fittest Loser contestant Neil Madden works with free weights trainer Nicole Caliva at Push Fitness in Schaumburg. John Starks | Staff Photographer, file photo

 
Daily Herald staff report
Updated 3/31/2020 10:55 AM

Neil Madden, is nothing, if not determined.

The 58-year-old from Naperville applied 12 times to be a contestant in the Daily Herald Fittest Loser competition. Now an official 2020 participant -- finally! -- workouts with his trainer at Push Fitness have become online affairs.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

But that's not stopping him.

With the help of his 16-year old son Kevin, a senior at Naperville North, Madden is staying the course. Well, sort of.

Enjoy their home video at and remember there are a lot of health benefits from exercise -- and laughter.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 