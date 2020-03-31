Watch: Fittest Loser contestant gets some help working out from home

Neil Madden, is nothing, if not determined.

The 58-year-old from Naperville applied 12 times to be a contestant in the Daily Herald Fittest Loser competition. Now an official 2020 participant -- finally! -- workouts with his trainer at Push Fitness have become online affairs.

But that's not stopping him.

With the help of his 16-year old son Kevin, a senior at Naperville North, Madden is staying the course. Well, sort of.

Enjoy their home video at and remember there are a lot of health benefits from exercise -- and laughter.