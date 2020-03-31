A song to make you smile: 'The Best' by Tina Turner

We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."

It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.

Today's selection is "The Best" by Tina Turner, released in 1989. Fun fact: Bonnie Tyler originally recorded the song a year earlier.

Send your ideas to suggestions@dailyherald.com.