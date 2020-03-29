A song to make you smile: "Sugar, Sugar" by the Archies

Archie and the gang formed a band and hit No. 1 in 1969 with "Sugar, Sugar." Courtesy of Archie Comics

We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."

It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.

Today's selection is "Sugar, Sugar" by the cartoon band the Archies, released in 1969.

Send your ideas to suggestions@dailyherald.com.