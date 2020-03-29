2020 Fittest Loser by the numbers -- Week 5
Posted3/29/2020 7:30 AM
Van Dillenkoffer
Starting weight: 244
Current weight: 218
Weekly weight loss: 2
Total weight loss: 26
Percent loss: 10.7%
Jennifere Lux
Starting weight: 211
Current weight: 193
Weekly weight loss: 0
Total weight loss: 18
Percent loss: 8.5%
Neil Madden
Starting weight: 320
Current weight: 293
Weekly weight loss: 0
Total weight loss: 27
Percent loss: 8.4%
Barb Simon
Starting weight: 243
Current weight: 227
Weekly weight loss: 2
Total weight loss: 16
Percent loss: 6.6%
Dick Quagliano
Starting weight: 273
Current weight: 248
Weekly weight loss: 3
Total weight loss: 25
Percent loss: 9.2%
