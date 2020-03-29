 

2020 Fittest Loser by the numbers -- Week 5

  • Jennifere Lux

Posted3/29/2020 7:30 AM

Van Dillenkoffer
Starting weight: 244

Current weight: 218

Weekly weight loss: 2

Total weight loss: 26

Percent loss: 10.7%

Starting weight: 211

Current weight: 193

Weekly weight loss: 0

Total weight loss: 18

Percent loss: 8.5%

Neil Madden
Starting weight: 320

Current weight: 293

Weekly weight loss: 0

Total weight loss: 27

Percent loss: 8.4%

Barb Simon
Starting weight: 243

Current weight: 227

Weekly weight loss: 2

Total weight loss: 16

Percent loss: 6.6%

Dick Quagliano
Starting weight: 273

Current weight: 248

Weekly weight loss: 3

Total weight loss: 25

Percent loss: 9.2%

