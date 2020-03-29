12 healthy things to do while staying at home

If you feel overwhelmed, try listening to your favorite music. Music has proven to have positive physical and neurological effects.

Given Illinois' stay-at-home order, many of us are spending nearly all of our time at home. That's extra time to obsess about our health, family, jobs, future -- the list goes on.

It's normal to be stressed right now over coronavirus. However, there are many positive ways to minimize anxiety and invest in our health during this time at home. Here are my top picks!

1) Take walks. Regular walking will improve both your heart health and mood. We can still take outdoor walks (just maintain a 6-foot distance from neighbors). Bike-riding, too, once weather permits.

2) Call or video chat with loved ones. Social isolation takes a toll on our health, so stay in touch with people you care about (especially our senior orphans, those seniors who live alone). Now's a great time to master your smartphone's video chat app.

3) Listen to your favorite music. In studies, music has been proven to have positive physical and neurological effects. Play upbeat music to keep your spirits up and calming tunes to quiet anxiety. Your immune system will thank you.

4) Supercharge your housecleaning. It's not everyone's idea of fun, but vigorous housecleaning is a great workout, and there's never been a better time to declare war on germs.

5) Feed your brain. Break that negative thought track by learning something new. Podcasts, learning apps, books and crosswords are all great brain food.

6) Tickle your funny bone. Laughter really is the best medicine; it decreases the stress hormones that suppress our immune system. So, watch those comedies, checkout some new comedians and start collecting jokes to share.

7) Indulge your hobbies. If you never seem to have time to knit, tinker in your workshop or strum that old guitar, now's your chance. Or, how about planning your summer garden?

8) Become an emergency pet foster. Some local animal shelters have created short-term fostering programs to clear their shelters in case staff can't get in. Having a pet in the house (even temporarily) can lower blood pressure and create a lovely distraction. (Remember, dogs and cats don't carry coronavirus.)

9) Explore the joy of cooking. That new-in-the-box air fryer or multicooker you got for Christmas? Now you have time to learn how to use it. Focus on healthy recipes, of course.

10) Clean your medicine cabinet. National Clean Out Your Medicine Cabinet Day is April 17, but why not get a head start? Weed out those expired meds, organize your first aid supplies, and find a local drop-off site for old prescriptions. Talk about a sense of accomplishment!

11) Dust off your "someday" to-do list. How long have you been itching to repaint that room or organize those old family photos? Someday has arrived.

12) Keep a gratitude list. There is still much to be grateful for during this trying time. Try to focus on life's small joys instead of its big worries. Every day we get through this without getting sick is something for which to be thankful.

And to be prepared, identify who you'll contact to help you in the event you fall ill. It could be a friend, family member, doctor, private advocate or someone else you trust. Despite our best efforts, we all need someone who'll ensure we get the right care if we can't do it ourselves.

• Teri Dreher is a board-certified patient advocate. A critical care nurse for more than 30 years, she recently founded Seniors Alone Guardianship & Advocacy Services (SeniorsAlone.org), a not-for-profit organization that serves the area's senior orphans. She also is the founder of NShore Patient Advocates, www.northshorern.com.