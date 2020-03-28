Not tech-savvy? Here's help for downloading books, using Zoom and talking to Alexa

People are finding different ways to communicate and entertain themselves during the coronavirus outbreak. Associated Press

With calls for social distancing and the closure of libraries, theaters and more, folks are shifting to technology for things to do and ways to keep in touch.

That's all fine and good for the tech-savvy. But if you're confused about how to download books or what to do with the Google Home gadget your kids got you, we're here to help.

Smart speakers

All you need is your voice to use Amazon Echo or Google Home.

For Amazon Alexa, download the Alexa app on your phone or tablet, plug in your device and connect it to your Wi-Fi via the app and start talking to it.

To set up your Google device, plug it in, download the app on your phone, sign in with your Google account, tap the set up icon in the upper right corner and follow the directions.

Once you're up-and-running, using your Echo is as easy as saying "Alexa, open Daily Herald," to get your daily briefing from the Daily Herald.

With Google Home, just say, "Hey Google, talk to Daily Herald."

You can also play music on these devices, get answers to questions and ask them to tell you jokes.

E-books

You're staying home and social distancing, so a new book to read would be great. But the libraries are closed.

Don't despair. All you need is your library card and an electronic device: A smartphone, iPad, Kindle Fire tablet, a Nook or your personal computer. Check out your library's website to see which devices are compatible and what e-book apps they use; some of the popular ones include cloudLibrary, Hoopla, Kanopy, OverDrive and Libby.

To get started, install the free app that your library uses from the App store, Google play, the Microsoft store, etc.

Be aware: If you have a Kindle Fire tablet, the download for cloudLibrary takes a few extra steps, but it's not difficult. The directions will be on your library's website. If they aren't, they are searchable on Google.

Once the app is installed, follow the directions to register your library account -- usually by entering your name and library card number -- and then search the app for the books or other materials (audiobooks, magazines, comic books and graphic novels, films and newspapers) you want. Tap to download the book and it's yours (if it's available -- some popular titles have long wait times and will need to be put on hold) for the next few weeks.

Your library may have a limit on how many items you can check out at a time or how many you can check out per month. Those limits are usually pretty generous.

Vernon Area Library cardholders can stream movies with the Kanopy app. - Courtesy of Vernon Area Public Library

Return items with a tap. If you forget, when the book comes due, it will automatically be removed from your device.

Pro tip: Return popular items as soon as you're finished. It's the polite thing to do.

If you have any technical questions, contact your library or check the library's website. Even though libraries aren't open to the public right now, some have staff members available by phone or email.

If you don't have a library card, you may be able to apply for one on your library's website.

If you're not sure what to read, check out the Daily Herald's Back Page for suggestions that are inspiring, uplifting, interesting or funny.

Zoom

Using Zoom is actually relatively easy. It's a great way to talk to a larger group of people and can be used for work meetings or virtual social gatherings.

The benefit to Zoom is you do not have to create an account to join a video session. Having an account is only required if you are the one "scheduling" the session. The option to join does not require signup.

Zoom can be accessed from a computer or through a phone/tablet app.

Joining from a computer: When you first open Zoom in your browser (www.zoom.us), you will see your options in the top right corner: Join a Meeting; Host a Meeting; Sign in; Sign up.

If the session you are joining has been set up by someone else, they will need to provide a Meeting ID (and possibly a password) for you to join.

This part is simple. Enter the Meeting ID and click join. If they set up the session to require a password, a window will pop up asking you to enter the password. Enter it, click submit, and then you're ready to go.

There are a few extra steps to take if you are the one trying to organize the session.

Once you have created your account through the "Sign Up" option on the home page, you will be brought to a new home page for your account. The option you are looking for here is "Schedule a new meeting."

You will be brought to a new form asking for the details of the meeting. Here you can give it a name and set the time when the meeting will open for others to join.

Make your way down the list of options (i.e. require a password, require video, etc.). When you have the options you want, click save.

You will be brought to a screen with all of the details you just confirmed. This is where you will find the Meeting ID (and password if you set one) to share with your group.

Joining from the app: First things first, visit your phone or tablet's app store and download the "Zoom Cloud Meetings" app.

When you open the app, you will be greeted with three options: Join a Meeting; Sign up; or Sign in.

If you wish to sign up, click the link and enter your information to create an account. If you already have an account, sign in with your username and password.

If you are just looking to jump into a chat without an account, click Join a Meeting.

Here, you will be asked for a Meeting ID (which should be provided to you by whomever you are chatting with). You can change your personal link name to whatever you wish or leave it as-is. It typically automatically fills in with your phone ID.

If you wish to only connect through audio and not video, make sure to select the "Turn Off My Video" option. If you don't, friends and family will see what passes for stay-at-home fashion in your house these days.

Finally, click "Join Meeting" and you should be brought into the session with everyone else. Now, chat away!

HouseParty

HouseParty is another great app to communicate with family and friends. It's an app that allows up to eight people to video chat together at one time.

To use, go to your device's app store and download the HouseParty app.

For this app, you do need to have an account setup in order to use it. Luckily, the signup process is very simple.

Click "Sign Up" and fill in the information, including choosing a username. Make sure your username is something you will remember. When all the fields are filled in, click next.

You will be asked to "Find Your Friends," a feature that will connect you with those in your contact list who also have the app. It will also ask if you want to connect to your Facebook account. If you do not wish to use these features, simply hit the "skip" button in the top right corner.

You will need to give the app permission to access the outside features of your devices: the camera and the microphone. Make sure the circle is checked and hit next.

Your account is now ready for use. You can add friends or they can add you, and their names will show up on your friends list.

To start a chat, hit the plus sign (+) in the upper right corner. Choose the names of those you want to chat with and hit "Invite to the Room." Once they accept your invite, they will join your chat and appear in the video window.

And just like that, you are connected and ready to go.

• Travis Siebrass, Melynda Shamie and Amanda Erd contributed to this story.