A song to make you smile: "Walking on Sunshine" by Katrina and the Waves

Members of the rock group Katrina and the Waves pose atop the Parker Meridien Hotel in New York on Oct. 2, 1989. Associated Press

We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."

It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.

Today's selection is "Walking on Sunshine" by Katrina and the Waves, released in 1985.

