5 hot tickets: Adam Carolla at the Genesee; Reba McEntire reschedules in Rosemont

"Waitress the Musical" returns to Chicago for a run at the CIBC Theatre from Feb. 16 to 21. These are rescheduled dates for the run planned this May. Courtesy of Joan Marcus

The comedy tour of "Adam Carolla is Unprepared" comes to the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1. Courtesy of Dan Hallman/Invision

Chicago Underground Comedy: 9 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, at Beat Kitchen, 2100 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago: comedy. $5-$10. or (866) 468-3399 or ticketweb.com.

Las Salseras con Carpacho: 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 5, at Old Town School of Folk Music Szold Music & Dance Hall, 4545 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago: salsa/Latin. $15. On sale now. (773) 728-6000 or oldtownschool.org.

Reba McEntire: Rescheduled date 8 p.m. Friday, July 24, at Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont: country. $35.50-$425. Ticket for the previous dat will be honored. On sale now. (800) 745-3000 or allstatearena.com.

"Adam Carolla is Unprepared": 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan: comedy. $39.50-$49.50. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, March 27. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com.

"Waitress the Musical": Rescheduled run with eight shows between Tuesday, Feb. 16, to Sunday, Feb. 21, at CIBC Theatre, 18 W. Monroe St., Chicago: hit Broadway musical inspired by the 2007 film and featuring a Sara Bareilles score. Ticket prices not available at press time. On sale 12:01 a.m. Friday, March 27. Previously purchased tickets for the May 2020 run will be honored. (800) 775-2000 or broadwayinchicago.com.