5 hot tickets: Adam Carolla at the Genesee; Reba McEntire reschedules in Rosemont
Chicago Underground Comedy: 9 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, at Beat Kitchen, 2100 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago: comedy. $5-$10. or (866) 468-3399 or ticketweb.com.
Las Salseras con Carpacho: 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 5, at Old Town School of Folk Music Szold Music & Dance Hall, 4545 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago: salsa/Latin. $15. On sale now. (773) 728-6000 or oldtownschool.org.
Reba McEntire: Rescheduled date 8 p.m. Friday, July 24, at Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont: country. $35.50-$425. Ticket for the previous dat will be honored. On sale now. (800) 745-3000 or allstatearena.com.
"Adam Carolla is Unprepared": 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan: comedy. $39.50-$49.50. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, March 27. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com.
"Waitress the Musical": Rescheduled run with eight shows between Tuesday, Feb. 16, to Sunday, Feb. 21, at CIBC Theatre, 18 W. Monroe St., Chicago: hit Broadway musical inspired by the 2007 film and featuring a Sara Bareilles score. Ticket prices not available at press time. On sale 12:01 a.m. Friday, March 27. Previously purchased tickets for the May 2020 run will be honored. (800) 775-2000 or broadwayinchicago.com.