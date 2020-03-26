Feder: The Drive to host Friday night 'We Will Rock You' sing-a-long

Now here's a good one from WDRV 97.1-FM, the Hubbard Radio classic rock station. At 8 p.m. Friday, The Drive will air "The Star Spangled Banner" followed by Queen's "We Will Rock You/We Are the Champions," Robert Feder writes.

Listeners are invited to open their windows or step out onto their porches or balconies and sing along.

In a display of support, Chicago's Willis Tower and Prudential Building will modify their lights to illuminate the skyline in red, white and blue during the event.

"As COVID-19-related hardships, anxiety and uncertainty continue to consume our daily lives, The Drive is endeavoring to provide a few moments of relief, unity and pride across the Chicagoland region," said Rob Cressman, director of branding and content.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.