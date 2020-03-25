Feder: CBS 2 tests emergency newscast from the street

While all news media are practicing social distancing and adapting to working outside the office, WBBM-Channel 2 went a step further Tuesday. The CBS-owned station originated its entire 5 p.m. newscast away from its Loop newsroom, studio and control room, Robert Feder writes.

"We are doing this as a test in [the] event we would not have access to our building due to COVID-19 or some other problem," tweeted John Dodge, digital director and executive producer at CBS 2.

Just outside the station's office and studio complex at Dearborn and Washington, news anchor Brad Edwards stood alone with a note pad on a music stand, as four CBS 2 news trucks parked nearby functioned as a makeshift production center, control room and satellite uplink.

"We are outside today as a practice -- a dry run if you will," Edwards told viewers at the top of the al fresco newscast. "If COVID-19 necessitates that we evacuate the premise and take the show on the road, that's what we're practicing today. The most important thing is that we continue to serve as a conduit for critical information to you."

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.