A song to make you smile: "Good Day Sunshine" by the Beatles

The Beatles pose together before their performance in a TV studio in London, England, in 1966. Associated Press

We're going to try to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."

It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.

Today's selection is "Good Day Sunshine" by the Beatles, released in 1966.

Send your ideas to suggestions@dailyherald.com.