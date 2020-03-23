Not sure which restaurants are open right now? Here's a helpful list
Updated 3/23/2020 11:32 AM
Local restaurants all over the suburbs are open for business -- but you'll have to order for delivery or get carry out.
"Prior to the health safety shut down, our region supported over 21,000 jobs in the hotel and food service sector," Meet Chicago Northwest President Dave Parulo said. "Folks doing takeout and gift card purchases not only have a connection to the community, it also is saving jobs."
What follows is a list of restaurants compiled by your local chambers of commerce. Click on each town to go a list.
They are subject to change and we will continue to update.
Barrington (Every Business that is open)
GOA, Itasca and Elk Grove Village
