 

Not sure which restaurants are open right now? Here's a helpful list

      Weber Grill Restaurant corporate chef Matt McCormick demonstrates the preparation and packing of carryout meals at the Schaumburg restaurant recently. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald staff report
Updated 3/23/2020 11:32 AM

Local restaurants all over the suburbs are open for business -- but you'll have to order for delivery or get carry out.

"Prior to the health safety shut down, our region supported over 21,000 jobs in the hotel and food service sector," Meet Chicago Northwest President Dave Parulo said. "Folks doing takeout and gift card purchases not only have a connection to the community, it also is saving jobs."

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

What follows is a list of restaurants compiled by your local chambers of commerce. Click on each town to go a list.

They are subject to change and we will continue to update.

Addison

Arlington Heights

Aurora

Barrington (Every Business that is open)

Bartlett

Batavia

Bloomingdale

Buffalo Grove

Carol Stream

Des Plaines

DuPage County

Elgin

Elmhurst

GOA, Itasca and Elk Grove Village

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Geneva

Glen Ellyn

Glendale Heights

GLMV

Grayslake

Libertyville

Lisle

Lombard

Meet Chicago Northwest

Mount Prospect

Mundelein

Rolling Meadows

Schaumburg

Westmont

Wheeling

