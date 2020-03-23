Long Grove cancels Chocolate Festival amid coronavirus concerns

Chris Brienzo of Palos Heights enjoyed a chocolate-covered banana at Long Grove's Chocolate Festival in 2019. This year's three-day festival scheduled for mid-May has been canceled due to concerns about coronavirus. Daily Herald File Photo, 2019

Long Grove's Chocolate Festival has been canceled due to concerns about the coronavirus (COVID-19). The event was scheduled for Friday to Sunday, May 15 to 17. Daily Herald File Photo, 2019

Long Grove's Chocolate Festival in mid-May has been canceled due to uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, the Historic Downtown Long Grove Business Association (HDLGBA) and Ravenswood Special Events announced the decision not to stage the three-day festival, which was scheduled from Friday to Sunday, May 15 to 17.

"Although there is still a lot of uncertainty with regards to how long this crisis will play out, it's our responsibility to take all preventive measures to ensure the health and safety of all attendees, sponsors, volunteers and staff," said Terri Taylor, marketing chair of HDLGBA in a prepared statement. "We realize this news will cause many sad faces, however it's vital we all do our part in helping slow the spread of this virus."

The Chocolate Festival typically draws tens of thousands visitors to Long Grove's Historic District, which was recently renovated.

Long Grove's annual Egg Hunt scheduled for Saturday, April 4, and its Craft Beer Festival on Saturday, April 25, were also recently canceled. The HDLGBA still hopes to be able to present its two other major annual festivals, Strawberry Fest in late June and Apple Fest in late September.

For more information, visit longgrove.org.