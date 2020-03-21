Help for those struggling with addiction

The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation has created a list of free tips and resources to help people in recovery during this difficult time.

For people who struggle with alcohol addiction and other substance use disorders, the coronavirus can present many challenges, including:

• Concerns about being unable to attend regular AA or 12-Step meetings (community recovery meetings and other events have been suspended at Hazelden Betty Ford locations in Chicago and throughout the country due to health concerns).

• Feelings of isolation and anxiety.

• A possible tendency to turn to alcohol or drugs to cope with coronavirus concerns.

For tips and resources visit: www.hazeldenbettyford.org/about-us/news-media/tips-for-staying-connected.