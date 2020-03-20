South Elgin, Bartlett acts take top spots in U-46 TalentFest

A rock band featuring South Elgin High School students was judged first place at U-46 TalentFest 2020. Members are Sam Polittle on drums, John Millard on guitar and Christian Freehill on bass. The 10th annual TalentFest, featuring finalists from all five of the district's high schools, took place March 10 at the Hemmens in Elgin. Courtesy of Dave Tonge

Students from South Elgin and Bartlett high schools took first, second and third place in Elgin Area School District U-46's 10th annual TalentFest 2020 competition, which took place March 10 at the Hemmens in Elgin.

The tap dance duo of Kara Baasch and Marissa Lullo from South Elgin High School took second place at U-46 TalentFest 2020. - Courtesy of Dave Tonge

Taking first place was the rock band of Sam Polittle, John Millard and Christian Freehill. In second place was the tap dancing duo of Kara Baasch and Marissa Lullo. In third place was musician Nick Raymundo of Bartlett High School.

Singer/guitarist Nick Raymundo from Bartlett High School took third place at U-46 TalentFest 2020 at the Hemmens March 10. - Courtesy of Dave Tonge

The contest features 10 acts, made up of two finalists chosen from each of the five District U-46 high schools -- Bartlett, Elgin, Larkin, South Elgin and Streamwood. After these 10 finalists perform, the audience votes for their favorites.

The top five acts perform again, and a panel of judges selects the first-, second- and third-place winners.

Two acts from South Elgin High School took first and second place at U-46 TalentFest 2020 March 10 in Elgin. From left, taking second place is the tap dancing duo of Kara Baasch and Marissa Lullo. Next to them, taking first place, is the rock band of Sam Polittle, holding trophy, with John Millard and Christian Freehill. The trophy is given to the high school that has the most votes from the audience in the competition. - Courtesy of Dave Tonge

Winners receive a cash prize as well as a commemorative plaque. In addition, the school whose acts receive the most total audience votes will be awarded the traveling TalentFest trophy.

Larkin High School has taken home the TalentFest trophy for the past two years, and it now passes to South Elgin.

"TalentFest continually provides a fantastic opportunity for our high schoolers to showcase their creativity in front of family, friends, peers and community members," said TalentFest Coordinator Jeff Grosser.