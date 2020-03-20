South Elgin, Bartlett acts take top spots in U-46 TalentFest
Students from South Elgin and Bartlett high schools took first, second and third place in Elgin Area School District U-46's 10th annual TalentFest 2020 competition, which took place March 10 at the Hemmens in Elgin.
Taking first place was the rock band of Sam Polittle, John Millard and Christian Freehill. In second place was the tap dancing duo of Kara Baasch and Marissa Lullo. In third place was musician Nick Raymundo of Bartlett High School.
The contest features 10 acts, made up of two finalists chosen from each of the five District U-46 high schools -- Bartlett, Elgin, Larkin, South Elgin and Streamwood. After these 10 finalists perform, the audience votes for their favorites.
The top five acts perform again, and a panel of judges selects the first-, second- and third-place winners.
Winners receive a cash prize as well as a commemorative plaque. In addition, the school whose acts receive the most total audience votes will be awarded the traveling TalentFest trophy.
Larkin High School has taken home the TalentFest trophy for the past two years, and it now passes to South Elgin.
"TalentFest continually provides a fantastic opportunity for our high schoolers to showcase their creativity in front of family, friends, peers and community members," said TalentFest Coordinator Jeff Grosser.