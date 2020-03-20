Feder: The Drive's TV campaign focuses on these 'pretty strange days'

Redefining their role on the fly, radio stations everywhere are adapting to a world where commuting suddenly has been replaced by sheltering at home, Robert Feder writes.

But few have gone as far as Hubbard Radio classic rock WDRV 97.1-FM, which just launched a television marketing campaign associated with the national emergency.

One of the spots features top-rated midday personality Bob Stroud telling listeners: "These are some pretty strange days we've gotten ourselves into, so we're going to keep rolling out great classic rock and give you the latest information you need on what's going on out there. Our radio family would like to help keep your family safe with information you need and keep you happy with all this great classic rock. So thank you for putting your trust in us."

