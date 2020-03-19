Feder: WGN Radio cuts evening host Justin Kaufmann

Wednesday was Justin Kaufmann's last night on the air at WGN 720-AM. Nexstar Media Group chose not to renew his contract, which expires at the end of April.

Justin Kaufmann, the Chicago public radio veteran whose hiring as evening host at WGN 720-AM was supposed to signal a new day for the legacy news/talk station, just followed Steve Cochran, Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder out the door.

Wednesday was Kaufmann's last night on the air. Nexstar Media Group chose not to renew his contract, which expires at the end of April, Robert Feder writes.

"I've been a part of the WGN family for the past five years, so it's hard to say goodbye," Kaufmann told listeners at the end of the show. "But I'm sensitive to the fact that I'm not the only one that's losing their job this week. Many of my friends who work in the gig economy, many of the workers at bars and restaurants, they're out of luck. All the small business owners, employees in the auto industry, the banking industry. There's not an industry that is not touched by this global emergency."

