Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson released from hospital, still self-quarantined

Actor Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, have been released from a hospital in Australia after revealing last week that they both tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Son Chet Hanks announced the good news in a video shared on Instagram on Monday night.

"Quick update on my folks: They're out of the hospital," Chet Hanks said. "They're still self-quarantined, obviously, but they're feeling a lot better, so that's a relief."

A representative for the Oscar-winning actor told CNN that the pair, both 63, are now back at their home in Australia following a stint at a Queensland hospital where they were kept in isolation while receiving treatment for the virus that has infected more than 180,000 people worldwide and caused at least 7,000 deaths.

"I just want to say, anyone else out there who has loved ones, or if you yourself are afflicted with the virus, my prayers go out to you because a lot of people are suffering other than my parents right now," Chet Hanks said. "So, I just wish everybody a swift and speedy recovery."

Through posts shared on social media last Wednesday, the actor told his millions of followers that he and Wilson had started to feel unwell during their stay in Australia.

"We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches," wrote Hanks, who is in the country to film an Elvis Presley biopic. "Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive."

Over the next several days, Hanks and Wilson appeared to be in good spirits despite the serious diagnosis, sharing lighthearted updates on their situation.

On Thursday, Hanks posted a photo of the couple dressed casually in T-shirts and baseball caps, and quoted one of his most famous lines from the 1992 film "A League of Their Own."

"Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball," the actor wrote.

In another post featuring a picture of a stuffed kangaroo and two pieces of toast slathered in Vegemite, a popular Australian spread, Hanks urged people to take care of one another amid the global pandemic. Meanwhile, Wilson created a Spotify playlist for other people self-isolating or in quarantine, titling it, "Rita Wilson's Quarantunes."

Hanks and Wilson are among a slew of public figures from around the world who have tested positive for coronavirus in recent weeks. On Monday, the list of politicians, athletes and celebrities diagnosed with covid-19 expanded to include actor Idris Elba and "Game of Thrones" star Kristofer Hivju.

On Monday, after providing the update on his parents, Chet Hanks urged people to stay calm.

"Panicking really isn't necessary and it's just making things more difficult than they need to be," he said, calling out people for hoarding water and toilet paper.

"I think if we all just be a little less selfish and more selfless, we're going to be completely fine," the 29-year-old continued. "I know this is crazy, but I'm just wishing everybody the best and we're going to get through this."