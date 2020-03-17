Feder: WBBM Newsradio regains top radio ratings spot

In the weeks leading up to the coronavirus crisis, Entercom all-news combo WBBM 780-AM/WCFS 105.9-FM moved up to No. 1 among all Chicago radio stations, according to the Nielsen Audio survey released Monday, Robert Feder writes.

February figures also showed WBBM Newsradio first in mornings with Felicia Middlebrooks and Pat Cassidy, and tied for first in afternoons with Keith Johnson and Lisa Fielding. Also first in afternoons was Kevin "Koz" Koske, who soon may be on his way out at Hubbard Radio hot adult-contemporary WTMX 101.9-FM.

The strong showing for WBBM Newsradio marked its first outright victory since February 2019, although it did land in a rare three-way tie for first place in October with Cumulus Media classic hits WLS 94.7-FM and iHeartMedia urban adult-contemporary WVAZ 102.7-FM.

Finally coming off its Christmas music high, iHeartMedia adult contemporary WLIT 93.9-FM dropped from first place to fifth, losing more than one full share point. But the syndicated Delilah Rene remained first in evenings for Lite FM.

