AMC, Cinemark theaters announce closures for COVID-19

AMC and Cinemark Tuesday joined Regal, CMX and other movie theater chains in announcing temporary closures as a result of COVID-19.

Cinemark's suburban theaters are the Century Stratford Square in Bloomingdale, Century 16 in Deer Park, Cinemark Spring Hill Mall in West Dundee, Cinemark Tinseltown USA in North Aurora and Cinemark in Woodridge.

AMC has multiple theaters in Chicago and the suburbs.

The Catlow Theater in Barrington is also closing until further notice.

The website and Facebook page of the Marcus theater chain -- which has locations in Addison, Elgin and Gurnee -- do not indicate closures, though the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel is reporting that the Milwaukee-based chain is shutting down indefinitely.