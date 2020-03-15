2020 Fittest Loser Team Challenge: From Zumba to the 'Bikini Circuit,' find an exercise that appeals to you

Dan Hart, left, Sheryl Donovan, Suzanne Thorson and Andrea Granias of the village of Hanover Park's "Hanover Net Loss" enjoy yoga at Equilibrium in Barrington.

In the past century, exercise has evolved tremendously and a wide variety of exercises are available to fit anyone's level or lifestyle.

The exercise most mentioned as favored by Fittest Loser teams is Zumba. I'm personally not coordinated at all, but the nice thing about Zumba is when you are moving then you are doing something right.

Tempco Heating & Electric teams have dedicated days for Zumba and even have a dedicated area in one of their plants so workers can build up a sweat while at work.

NEC Display Solutions' "Size: Sexy" and "Waist Management" teams from Downers Grove sneak in impromptu walks or stair walks during their workday to help reduce time seated at desks. Starting at the top, Cathy Hussar, Ebony Treadwell, Shelly Bremer, Kim Holm and David Pequeno.

Another popular workout mentioned in this year's challenge is yoga. Yoga is pretty well known these days, but for those who've never tried the ancient art, you can expect a good workout, a deep stretch and some meditative relaxation.

TTI Inc.'s "Waist Watchers" from Schaumburg have been enjoying free yoga classes every Tuesday at the Arboretum of South Barrington.

Many teams have also been attending yoga classes offered by Equilibrium in Barrington. Participants learned easy movements with lots of stretching techniques, as well as valuable nutritional tips. George Sullivan, captain of the village of Hanover Park's "Hanover Net Loss," says his team learned that "planning meals with more smaller, frequent meals will keep you satisfied where starving yourself will lead to overeating and poorer choices."

"B-Fit, B-Flabuless" members Jackie Tithof Steere, from left, Nicole Ginger and June Fergus (and Colette Palait, not pictured) meet weekly in the Bloomingdale Park District's B-Fit Center to walk and talk about their progress during the Fittest Loser Challenge. - Courtesy of Liz Serruto

In addition to activities offered in the Fittest Loser program, teams are using the convenience of online workouts to fit exercise into busy schedules.

Denice Sbertoli of team "Fab Friends" from Wood Dale says she enjoys the "Do Anywhere Bikini Circuit Work Out!" on YouTube. Other participants have been following the popular "Yoga with Adriene" and enjoying YouTube HIIT workouts in the convenience of their homes.

Emkay's "You'll Be Seeing Less of Us!" team from Itasca has been enjoying more traditional workouts. Kevin Silva has been working on dead lifts and is able to lift 425 pounds. Gabriela Jimenez's favorite workout is lifting weights.

Stacy Johnson, left, and Anna Schuld of Schaumburg Park District's "Schaumburg Shredders" working on their suspended planks during a TRX workout. -

Hand weights are a great addition in the home because they are more affordable and compact than large exercising equipment. Why not get some reps in while watching your favorite show?

Heather Ross of National Express' "Bus' A Move" from Downers Grove admits: "The hardest part of working out is finding the time to do it and the energy." Yet that doesn't stop her from practicing karate or doing BeachBody workouts at home with the kids.

Team captain George Sullivan of the village of Hanover Park's "Hanover Net Loss" is literally pushing himself with the additional weight of his son.

Jackie Tithof Steere, captain for Bloomingdale Park District's "B-Fit, B-Fabuless," provides her tips for fitting workouts into busy schedules. "Plan ahead (carve out time, pack gym bags and lunches, schedule your day to accommodate it) or workout first thing in the morning -- that way you get it in and over with, and don't have it hanging over your head for the rest of the day."

Bottom line, if you are interested in achieving a weight-loss goal, there are plenty of options out there and sometimes you just have to come across the right type of workout that works for you.

• The Fittest Loser Team Challenge will honor top teams and individuals as determined by weight loss and participation in challenge activities. Those awards, as well as a team captain champion, will be announced at the Fittest Loser Finale on Tuesday, May 12, at Chandler's Banquets in Schaumburg. Participants and the general public are invited and can register at events.dailyherald.com. Follow the teams' progress and join the discussion on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheFittestLoserDH.