2020 Fittest Loser by the numbers -- Week 3
Posted3/15/2020 7:30 AM
Jennifere Lux
Starting weight: 211
Current weight: 196
Weekly weight loss: 4
Total weight loss: 15
Percent loss: 7.1%
Van Dillenkoffer
Starting weight: 244
Current weight: 224
Weekly weight loss: 4
Total weight loss: 20
Percent loss: 8.2%
Barb Simon
Starting weight: 243
Current weight: 229
Weekly weight loss: 2
Total weight loss: 14
Percent loss: 5.8%
Neil Madden
Starting weight: 320
Current weight: 297
Weekly weight loss: 3
Total weight loss: 23
Percent loss: 7.2%
Dick Quagliano
Starting weight: 273
Current weight: 253
Weekly weight loss: 3
Total weight loss: 20
Percent loss: 7.3
