Coronavirus and suburban, Chicago theaters: Paramount halts 'Secret of My Success,' Marriott cancels 'Grease'

Steppenwolf Theatre announced Thursday it was canceling all remaining performances of current productions including its revival of ensemble member Tracy Letts' "Bug" starring Carrie Coon and Namir Smalwood. Courtesy of Michael Brosilow

Marriott Theatre announced late Thursday it will cancel remaining performances of its revival of "Grease" in response to Gov. J.B. Pritzker's call to limit large gatherings as a way to limit the spread of COVID-19. Courtesy of Liz Lauren

Paramount Theatre in Aurora announced late Thursday that it will cancel performances of its premiere musical "The Secret of My Success" starring Billy Harrigan Tighe as Brantley Foster, a Minnesota native who tries to make in New York's corporate world. Courtesy of Liz Lauren/Paramount Theatre

Shortly after Gov. J.B. Pritzker urged late Thursday that gatherings of more than 250 people be canceled or postponed to combat the spread of COVID-19 and mandated the cancellation of events attracting more than 1,000 people, some of the Chicago area's largest theaters announced plans to cancel or postpone productions.

In response to Pritzker's statement, Aurora's Paramount Theatre announced on Facebook the cancellation of its world-premiere run of "The Secret of My Success" based in part on the 1987 film starring Michael J. Fox, effective Friday, March 13.

Ticket holders will receive an account credit for a future performance at Paramount Theatre or RiverEdge Park.

Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire followed suit, canceling remaining performances of its revival of "Grease" and its young audiences production of "The Princess and the Pea" effective Friday, March 13.

In Chicago, Goodman Theatre suspended all performances beginning Friday, March 13 and continuing until further notice. That includes "School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play" which was to open Monday, and "Molly Sweeney," scheduled to begin previews later this month. That opening has been postponed until April 20.

"We hope this action will help the nationwide endeavor to contain this devastating virus," said artistic director Robert Falls and executive director Roche Schulfer in a joint statement, adding "(We) appreciate our audience and patrons' understanding and support during these unprecedented times."

Ticket holders have the option of receiving a credit toward a future Goodman production or a tax deduction for the total value. Email BoxOffice@GoodmanTheatre.org or call (312) 443.3800 for information.

Steppenwolf Theatre Company canceled the remaining performances of "Bug" as of Thursday, March 12 and the remaining student and public performances of its young adults production of "I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter." That includes touring productions to Illinois juvenile justice facilities scheduled to begin March 23.

LookOut series performances of "Plano," by visiting company First Floor Theater, have also been canceled.

All three productions played to full houses and had standby lists, said artistic director Anna D. Shapiro and executive director David Schmitz in a prepared statement.

"There is nothing more gratifying to a theater company than to have the community lined up, literally, to see your work. Thus, it is with great sorrow, but much anticipation, that we look forward to returning our artists, our staff and surely our community to Steppenwolf where we will continue to navigate the complexities of today together."

Steppenwolf representatives will contact ticket holders about exchanges or credit. Tickets holders can call (312) 335-1650 or visit steppenwolf.org for information.

Before Pritzker's announcement, suburban theaters including the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre in Arlington Heights along with First Folio and Paramount theaters had announced precautions that included installing additional hand sanitizer stations and increasing the frequency of cleaning and disinfecting efforts between performances.

Oak Brook's First Folio Theatre announced it will offer free ticket exchanges for its upcoming production of "Little Women" to ticketholders who are feeling unwell. Those exchanges will be available up until curtain time for any performance. Call the box office at (630) 986-8067.

Genesee Theatre in Waukegan announced on Facebook it would comply with Pritzker's mandate and postpone events for 30 days. The post indicates previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates once they are announced. Refunds are available at point of purchase. Call (847) 263-6300 for information.

Court Theatre, in its 65th season on the University of Chicago campus, announced the cancellation late Thursday of its upcoming production of "The Lady from the Sea" which was to begin previews March 12.

Artistic director Charles Newell said in a prepared statement that Court will explore the possibility of digitally sharing "The Lady from the Sea" with audiences to "honor the passion of the talented artists who have worked tirelessly to bring such a striking and beautiful production to our stage."

Court also announced the postponement of its "An Iliad" at Chicago's Oriental Institute until the summer.

Chicago's Apollo Theater postponed until July 7 its production of "Be More Chill" which was scheduled to begin previews next month.

Beginning Monday, March 16, Apollo representatives will contact those holding tickets through July 6 with information on how to exchange them for future performances. Tickets for performances beginning July 7 will be honored. Contact the box office at (773) 935-6100.