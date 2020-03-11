St. Charles, East Dundee canceling St. Patrick's Day events this weekend

Fans of St. Patrick's Day can find holiday parades Saturday in both St. Charles and East Dundee. The St. Charles parade steps off at 2 p.m. from Main and Sixth streets. The East Dundee procession begins at 11 a.m. at Wenholz Avenue and Water Street. Courtesy of Laura Stoecker Photography Ltd.

Editor's note: The St. Charles and East Dundee parades and events were canceled on Wednesday morning because of coronavirus concerns. This story was written before the decision to cancel the events was announced.

All along the Fox River, St. Patrick's Day will be observed with fanfare -- parades, athletic events, even special events for pets.

The St. Charles St. Patrick's Day parade, a spectacle that will include 90 marching units and floats, begins at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Main and Sixth streets and proceeds down Main Street to 4th Avenue.

"We, of course, will have local businesses, community groups and nonprofits," said Amy Curione, events manager for the St. Charles Business Alliance. "We'll have a few surprises. We'll have Sam the Wild Wheeler. And we have the Flatland BMX riders who do BMX tricks."

The St. Charles North High School and the St. Charles East High School marching bands will participate, along with the Chicago Celtic Pipe Band, the Tunes of Glory Pipes and Drums, the Midlothian Scottish Pipe Band and the Dundee Scottish Pipe Band.

She said Bob and Sue McDowell, recently retired owners of McDowell Remodeling, have been named grand marshals in recognition of their long-standing service to the community.

"They'll be on a float with friends, family and community members," Curione said.

Before the parade begins, Curione said visitors will find a variety of St. Patrick's Day events.

At 10 a.m., the Arcada Theatre will present a free screening of the Disney film "Luck of the Irish" along with a free Irish dance show.

"There are multiple St. Pat's Day specials in our businesses," she said. "People do make a day of it."

In East Dundee, the Thom McNamee Memorial St. Patrick's Day parade begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14.

"My brother started the parade 15 years ago. After he passed away, they renamed it after him," said Eileen McNamee.

She said she has served as the parade chairwoman for the past 10 years.

"We've got 80 entrants in the parade. We've got all of our different businesses competing for trophies on a float," she said.

- Madhu Krishnamurthy | Staff Photographer/March 2017 Green will be the official color of the day Saturday as East Dundee and St. Charles celebrate St. Patrick's Day with a pair of parades.

The Irish king and queen will be in the parade. Music will be provided by the Dundee Crown High School drum line and the Sinful Saints, a Dixieland jazz band, she said.

And McNamee said the national anthem will be sung at three points in the parade: at the grandstand, outside Rosie O'Hare's Public House, which was owned by her late brother, and in Bartels Park.

The annual Tim and Thom McNamee Citizen of the Year award is being given posthumously to Frank DeLoncker, who died last year, she said.

"He grew up in the area and has led the national anthem for the past 9 years," McNamee said.

Before the parade threads its way from Wenholz Avenue and Water Street south to Barrington Avenue and then heads south on River Street to its end at Jackson Street, there will be a foot race with a decidedly Irish twist.

The Dublindee Kilted 5K, featuring racers wearing kilts, will take to the streets at 8 a.m. Saturday. The entry fee for the fundraising run is $40 per person.

"All proceeds go to the McNamee Family Foundation," said McNamee.

The foundation helps support local charities and organizations, she said, including the FISH food pantry, Friends of the Fox and local public schools.

A pet parade for dogs costumed for the occasion will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the depot, with judging to follow at 10:15 a.m.

McNamee said the grand finale for East Dundee's tribute to St. Patrick's Day comes at dusk on Saturday, March 21, when a fireworks show will light up the sky near the footbridge that connects East Dundee with West Dundee.