Sound check: Country quintet LANCO's headlining tour, Tyler Rich come to Joe's Live

West suburban punk band The Run Around launches its new six-song EP "Bombs Away" with a release show Saturday, March 15, at The 105 in Naperville. Courtesy of Alex Zarek

LANCO live

Two years after dropping the debut album "Hallelujah Nights," LANCO is on a tear musically. Walking away with Academy of Country Music's 2019 New Group of the Year award, LANCO has scored headliner status for the "What I See Tour" supporting its latest single. The crowd-pleasing country-rock quintet is bringing the show this weekend to Joe's Live in Rosemont with California country singer Tyler Rich. 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Joe's Live, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. $22 for general admission, $39 for balcony seating, VIP for $99. (847) 261-0392 or joesliverosemont.com.

S-A-T-U-R-D-A-Y ...

I first encountered the Bay City Rollers (to the best of my recollection) when Stuart and May Mackenzie danced around the house singing "Saturday Night" in Mike Myers' 1993 cult comedy "So I Married an Axe Murderer." But since, I've learned of the Scottish pop band's richer cultural contributions, with nine gold or platinum-selling albums and 21 charting hits worldwide since 1967. The tartan-trimmed popsters behind "I Only Want to Be with You," "The Way You Feel Tonight" and "Money Honey" will make a stop -- much of the lineup has changed, but original guitarist, vocalist and songwriter Stuart "Woody" Wood will be there -- at St. Charles' Arcada Theatre this weekend, joined by Jonny Lyons & the Pride. 8 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

Release The Run Around!

West suburban The Run Around is taking on one of the area's newer music venues for the punk band's EP release show this weekend. With the fun, fresh video for "Bombs Away" released this week, The Run Around is ready to slam the crowd with songs from its new high-energy six-song EP, out that day. Cherryhead, Eugene Levy and The Disaffections will join the bill at Naperville's The 105. 7 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at The 105, 231 S. Washington St., Naperville. $10. facebook.com.

Jeffrey Gaines' smoky soul

Jeffrey Gaines -- the smoldering soul singer behind the yearning breakout single "Hero In Me," the smoky cover of Peter Gabriel's "In Your Eyes," and a whole new set of originals from his recent "Alright" album -- is bound to entrance the crowd for a midweek performance at Arlington Heights' Hey Nonny. Cassidy and The Music will join Gaines on the listening room stage for an intimate night of heartfelt tunes and bold, pensive pop. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. (224) 202-0750 or heynonny.com.

• Brian Shamie is a Daily Herald multiplatform editor and local music junkie. Email him at bshamie@dailyherald.com, find him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter (@thatshamieguy) or Instagram (@chicagosoundcheck). Brian also keeps tabs on the Chicago-area music scene at chicagosoundcheck.com.