Feder: 'Math in Music' series adds up for WFMT

This Saturday -- March 14 -- is known internationally as "Pi Day," when the date's numerical value of 3.14 matches the Greek letter Pi, symbolizing the first three digits of the mathematical constant. What better day to introduce a series on the relationship between math and music?

"Math in Music" will launch online then as an 11-episode digital series from WFMT 98.7-FM, the Window to the World Communications classical music station, Robert Feder writes.

It's written and hosted by Dr. Eugenia Cheng, a mathematician, author and pianist, and the current scholar in residence at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago.

"Contrary to popular myth, math is not just about numbers, but about patterns, structures, and logic, and patterns and structures also pervade classical music," Cheng said. "Logical analysis in math gives us a way to describe how music affects us emotionally, and to talk about our experience of music with other people."

In each five-minute episode (at wfmt.com/mathinmusic) Cheng will explore a different theme and explain how they can enhance listeners' understanding and enjoyment of both music and math.

