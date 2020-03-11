 

Feder: 'Math in Music' series adds up for WFMT

  • "Math in Music" writer and host Dr. Eugenia Cheng

    "Math in Music" writer and host Dr. Eugenia Cheng

 
Robert Feder
 
 
Updated 3/11/2020 6:10 AM

This Saturday -- March 14 -- is known internationally as "Pi Day," when the date's numerical value of 3.14 matches the Greek letter Pi, symbolizing the first three digits of the mathematical constant. What better day to introduce a series on the relationship between math and music?

"Math in Music" will launch online then as an 11-episode digital series from WFMT 98.7-FM, the Window to the World Communications classical music station, Robert Feder writes.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

It's written and hosted by Dr. Eugenia Cheng, a mathematician, author and pianist, and the current scholar in residence at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago.

"Contrary to popular myth, math is not just about numbers, but about patterns, structures, and logic, and patterns and structures also pervade classical music," Cheng said. "Logical analysis in math gives us a way to describe how music affects us emotionally, and to talk about our experience of music with other people."

In each five-minute episode (at wfmt.com/mathinmusic) Cheng will explore a different theme and explain how they can enhance listeners' understanding and enjoyment of both music and math.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 