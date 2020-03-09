'Some Like It Hot' musical to premiere in Chicago next year

Tony Curtis and Marilyn Monroe starred in the film "Some Like It Hot." A new musical adaptation will premiere in Chicago next year. Associated Press, 1959

Another new tuner with Broadway ambitions will premiere in Chicago next year.

The world-premiere musical "Some Like It Hot," adapted from Billy Wilder's classic 1959 comedy starring Marilyn Monroe, Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon, will run March 2 to April 4, 2021, at the Cadillac Palace Theatre. The musical will feature a score by "Hairspray" duo composer Marc Shaiman and lyricist Scott Wittman and a book by Matthew Lopez ("The Inheritance").

Tony Award-winner Casey Nicholaw ("Book of Mormon") directs the show about two male musicians who witness a mob hit in 1920s Chicago and flee the city by disguising themselves as women and joining an all-female band.

Wilder's film inspired "Sugar," a musical by composer Jule Styne, lyricist Bob Merrill and writer Peter Stone, which opened on Broadway in April of 1972 and closed 14 months later. A revised version of the show, titled "Some Like It Hot," toured the U.S. in 2002 with Curtis (who played Joe/Josephine in the film) in the role of aging millionaire Osgood Fielding III.

Drury Lane Theatre's 2010 revival, directed and choreographed by Paramount Theatre's Jim Corti, starred Alan Schmuckler ("The Secret of My Success") and Rod Thomas as the musicians on the run.

Casting of "Some Like It Hot" will be announced at a later date, according to Broadway in Chicago.

Tickets for groups of 10 or more go on sale April 8 at (312) 977-1710. Individual tickets go on sale at a later date. See broadwayinchicago.com.

• Daily Herald staff writer Scott Morgan contributed to this report.