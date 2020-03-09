Plan ahead: LeAnn Rimes at Genesee; Sarah Vowell at Elgin Community College

LeAnn Rimes performs at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 11. Associated Press, 2018

'Long Live Love'

Country star LeAnn Rimes ("Can't Fight the Moonlight," "How Do I Live?") performs in concert on Saturday, April 11, at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $37.50-$67.50. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com. 7 p.m. Saturday, April 11

Sarah Vowell appears at Elgin Community College on Saturday, April 18. - Associated Press, 2018

Author, historian and "The Incredibles" voice artist Sarah Vowell talks about "In the Land of Lincoln" on Saturday, April 18, at Elgin Community College's Blizzard Theatre, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. $35. (847) 622-0300 or elgin.edu/arts. 7 p.m. Saturday, April 18

Heavenly harmonizing

Catch The Four C Notes performing music made famous by Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons and other stars of the 1960s on Saturday, April 18, at North Central College's Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville. $25-$30. (630) 637-7469 or finearts.northcentralcollege.edu. 8 p.m. Saturday, April 18