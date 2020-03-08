 

Feder: Pioneering rock 'n' roll disc jockey Clark Weber dies

  • Clark Weber, the legendary broadcaster, program director, advertising executive and industry elder statesman, died of cancer Saturday in Evanston. He was 89.

Robert Feder
 
 
Updated 3/8/2020 9:36 AM

As a pioneering rock 'n' roll disc jockey in the 1960s and for decades later as a multifaceted talk show host, Clark Weber entertained generations of Chicago radio listeners with impeccable style, class and professionalism, Robert Feder writes.

Beloved by fans as "Mother Weber's Oldest Son," the legendary broadcaster, program director, advertising executive and industry elder statesman died of cancer Saturday in Evanston. He was 89.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"Clark was quick-witted, warm and smooth -- a pro's pro whether it was rock 'n' roll or news talk," said Bob Sirott, a longtime colleague and morning host at news/talk WGN 720-AM. "He set the bar high on the air and more importantly off the air as a mentor, counselor, friend and cheerleader for those lucky enough to get to know him. Mother Weber certainly raised a gentleman."

