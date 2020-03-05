Feder: Tom Skilling delivers sunny post-op forecast
Updated 3/5/2020 6:32 AM
Legendary meteorologist Tom Skilling came through gastric bypass surgery Wednesday with a sunny outlook and a smile, Robert Feder writes.
He released a photo of himself on social media with a message from Bill Snyder, weather producer for Nexstar Media Group WGN-Channel 9: "Happy to report that our very own Tom Skilling is doing well, and resting following successful gastric bypass surgery earlier today. The doctor had to repair a small hernia that he found when they went in, leading to a longer than normal procedure. But Tom is resting and in good spirits!"
