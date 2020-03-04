Snoop Dogg, Poi Dog Pondering coming to Aurora's RiverEdge Park this summer

Snoop Dogg at RiverEdge? Fo' shizzle!

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin announced at the State of the City address Tuesday night that the legendary West Coast rapper behind hip-hop hits "Gin & Juice," "Drop It Like It's Hot" and "Who Am I? (What's My Name?)," among others, would be playing RiverEdge Park's outdoor amphitheater, 360 N. Broadway St., Aurora, on Sunday, July 19, with Chicago's own platinum-selling rapper Twista.

Tickets are $45-$70. No word on whether Martha Stewart will be in attendance.

The orchestral and dance-inspired rock band Poi Dog Pondering's Saturday, August 22, show at the park was also announced. Tickets are $30 through May 31, when they jump to $40.

Both shows are on sale online now at riveredgeaurora.com. Phone and in-person sales start at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, at (630) 896-6666 or the Paramount Theatre's box office at 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora.