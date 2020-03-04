 

Snoop Dogg, Poi Dog Pondering coming to Aurora's RiverEdge Park this summer

  • Snoop Dogg will headline Aurora's RiverEdge Park on Sunday, July 19.

    Snoop Dogg will headline Aurora's RiverEdge Park on Sunday, July 19. Associated Press

 
Brian Shamie
 
 
Updated 3/4/2020 7:12 AM

Snoop Dogg at RiverEdge? Fo' shizzle!

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin announced at the State of the City address Tuesday night that the legendary West Coast rapper behind hip-hop hits "Gin & Juice," "Drop It Like It's Hot" and "Who Am I? (What's My Name?)," among others, would be playing RiverEdge Park's outdoor amphitheater, 360 N. Broadway St., Aurora, on Sunday, July 19, with Chicago's own platinum-selling rapper Twista.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Tickets are $45-$70. No word on whether Martha Stewart will be in attendance.

The orchestral and dance-inspired rock band Poi Dog Pondering's Saturday, August 22, show at the park was also announced. Tickets are $30 through May 31, when they jump to $40.

Both shows are on sale online now at riveredgeaurora.com. Phone and in-person sales start at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, at (630) 896-6666 or the Paramount Theatre's box office at 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 