2020 Fittest Loser contestants by the numbers -- Week 1
Posted3/1/2020 7:31 AM
Follow the weight-loss journeys of our four Fittest Loser Challenge contestants and our insider, Dick Quagliano, who is writing about the experience.
Jennifere Lux
Starting weight: 211
Current weight: 208
Weekly weight loss: 3
Total weight loss: 3
Percent loss: 1.4%
Van Dillenkoffer
Starting weight: 244
Current weight: 231
Weekly weight loss: 13
Total weight loss: 13
Percent loss: 5.3%
Neil Madden
Starting weight: 320
Current weight: 307
Weekly weight loss: 13
Total weight loss: 13
Percent loss: 4.1%
Dick Quagliano
Starting weight: 273
Current weight: 260
Weekly weight loss: 13
Total weight loss: 13
Percent loss: 4.8%
Barb Simon
Starting weight: 243
Current weight: 236
Weekly weight loss: 7
Total weight loss: 7
Percent loss: 2.9%
