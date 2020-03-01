2020 Fittest Loser contestants by the numbers -- Week 1

Follow the weight-loss journeys of our four Fittest Loser Challenge contestants and our insider, Dick Quagliano, who is writing about the experience.

Jennifere Lux

Starting weight: 211

Current weight: 208

Weekly weight loss: 3

Total weight loss: 3

Percent loss: 1.4%

Van Dillenkoffer

Starting weight: 244

Current weight: 231

Weekly weight loss: 13

Total weight loss: 13

Percent loss: 5.3%

Neil Madden

Starting weight: 320

Current weight: 307

Weekly weight loss: 13

Total weight loss: 13

Percent loss: 4.1%

Dick Quagliano

Starting weight: 273

Current weight: 260

Weekly weight loss: 13

Total weight loss: 13

Percent loss: 4.8%

Barb Simon

Starting weight: 243

Current weight: 236

Weekly weight loss: 7

Total weight loss: 7

Percent loss: 2.9%