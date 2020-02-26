Feder: 'Oprah Winfrey Show' to be recycled as weekly podcast

Oprah Winfrey is opening the vault to 25 years of "legendary interviews, a-ha moments, ugly cries and unforgettable surprises," according to an announcement this week by her company, OWN, Robert Feder writes.

Starting Tuesday, audio from more than 4,500 episodes of "The Oprah Winfrey Show" will be released as a serialized weekly podcast.

The first 10 installments will focus on race relations, drug addiction, divorce and weight loss, among other topics.

"As we head into a new decade, it's a great time for fans of 'The Oprah Winfrey Show' to revisit the joy, laughter and inspiration that kept us all tuning in daily for 25 years," Tina Perry, president of OWN, told People magazine.

