Weekend picks: Catch The Lumineers at Allstate, Felipe Esparza at Schaumburg's Improv

FLIP Fabrique's circus show "Blizzard" plays the Harris Theater for Music and Dance in Chicago Saturday, Feb. 22.

The Lincoln State Cat Show returns to the Kane County Fairgrounds in St. Charles on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 22 and 23. Courtesy of Cary Plummer

Comedian Felipe Esparza performs at the Improv Comedy Showcase in Schaumburg. Courtesy of Comedy Central

Fans can catch The Lumineers at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 21 and 22. Associated Press

Ho hey

Catch The Lumineers as the band performs music from its latest album as part of "III: The World Tour" with guest Mt. Joy and J.S. Ondara this weekend at the Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont. $61-$115; $15-$25 parking. (800) 745-3000 or allstatearena.com. 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22

Meow mix

The Lincoln State Cat Club 59th Annual Cat Show features pedigree breeds competing for titles, plus other activities such as a feline agility course, shopping and more this weekend at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. $8; $6 seniors and kids age 6-12. (630) 584-6926 or kanecountyfair.com or lscats.org. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 22 and 23

Fan-tastic!

The Friends of the Mount Prospect Public Library presents a local FanFest with gaming, crafts, cosplay, trivia and more activities for sci-fi and fantasy enthusiasts. It's on Saturday at the Mount Prospect Public Library, 10 S. Emerson St., Mount Prospect. Free admission. (847) 253-5675 or mppl.org/fanfest2020. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22

Singing science

Fans of online educational shorts won't want to miss "Blippi Live," a family-friendly touring musical inspired by Blippi creator Stevin John (note that John will not be personally appearing). The show plays twice on Saturday at the Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. $25-$65. (800) 745-3000 or rosemonttheatre.com. 1 and 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22

Chilly cirque

The Quebec-based circus troupe FLIP FabriQue returns to artistically explore winter with the new stage show "Blizzard" this weekend at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance, 205 E. Randolph Drive, Chicago. $10-$15. (312) 334-7777 or harristheaterchicago.org. 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22

Winter circus

The Actors Gymnasium hosts "The Ghost in Gadsden's Garden," its annual winter circus featuring Lucy Carapetyan, Adrian Danzig and Hayley Larson alongside members of the company's teen ensemble. The original story centers on a groundskeeper at an abandoned estate who is in love with the ghost occupying the gardens of the estate. 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, and through March 22 at Noyes Cultural Arts Center, 927 Noyes St., Evanston. $25. (847) 328-2795 or actorsgymnasium.org.

Cheers!

The Lake County Craft Beer Festival returns to showcase local, regional and national breweries, distilleries and wineries. The event is Saturday at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 East Peterson Road, Grayslake. $60 admission includes souvenir glass and 25 sample tickets; $80 VIP early admission; $10 designated driver admission. Must be 21 or older. (847) 680-7200 or lcfair.com. 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 (VIP entry at 4 p.m.)

Chemistry music

Dr. Héctor Rasgado-Flores and chamber musicians from the Midwest Young Artists Conservatory perform the chemistry elements-inspired "Suite de los Elementos" as part of the Elements Piano Concert on Saturday at the MYAC Center, 878 Lyster Road, Highwood. $20. (847) 926-9898 or mya.org. 5 p.m. wine reception; 5:30 to 7 p.m. concert Saturday, Feb. 22

'What's up fool?'

Tickets are increasingly scarce to catch comedian Felipe Esparza ("Last Comic Standing," "Premium Blend") in his return this weekend to the Improv Comedy Showcase, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. $33 plus a two-item purchase. (847) 240-2001 or chicago.improv.com. 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22; 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23

Happy anniversary, Chicago Mixtape!

Casey Meehan, the founder and curator of the weekly Chicago Mixtape playlist, is celebrating nine years on the scene with an anniversary party at The Hideout this weekend. The show, not only a celebration of the past near-decade, is also looking ahead with performances by fast-rising Chicago hip-hop artist Psalm One, a striking album release by Meehan's fresh musical project Sy Somebody and a new EP from Josh Chico. 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at The Hideout, The Hideout ® 1354 W. Wabansia, Chicago. $15. (773) 227-4433 or hideoutchicago.com.

Friends remembered

Four female friends meet annually for a photo shoot that chronicles their changing selves in "20th Century Blues." However, longtime friendships are tested when one of the women wants to make the photographs public. Steel Beam Theatre artistic director Marge Uhlarik-Boller co-stars in the company's revival of Susan Miller's drama. 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, and through March 15 at 111 W. Main St., St. Charles. $23-$28. (630) 587-8521 or steelbeamtheatre.com.

Hobby haven

Folks who love to construct miniature planes, cars and more won't want to miss the Illinois Plastic Kit & Toy Show. The Past-Time Hobbies-sponsored event features up to 150 exhibitor and merchant tables on Sunday at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. $5; $2 kids ages 12 and under. (630) 668-6636 or dupagecountyfair.org. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23

Carnival confab

Get a taste of how Mardi Gras is celebrated in New Orleans, Rio de Janeiro and Venice as part of an International Carnivale Celebration this Sunday at Navy Pier's Aon Grand Ballroom, 600 E. Grand Ave, Chicago. Free admission. (800) 595-7437 or navypier.org. 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23

Concert highlights

Adema, Oblivion Zero, A Silent Truth, Altered Reality, Remnants of a Rebellion: 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at WC Social Club, 920 W. Roosevelt Road, West Chicago. thewcsocialclub.com.

Elements Piano Concert: 5:30 to 7 p.m. (5 p.m. wine reception) Saturday, Feb. 22, at the MYAC Center, 878 Lyster Road, Highwood. $20. (847) 926-9898 or mya.org.

The Casimir Effect, The Moonlighters, Chocolate In Your Pocket: 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Wire, 6815 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. (708) 669-9473 or wireismusic.com.

9th annual Windy City Elvis Competition: 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $29-$69. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

The Best of Gritman & Moran: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. (224) 202-0750 or heynonny.com.

Chicago Mixtape 9th anniversary with Psalm One, Sy Somebody and Josh Chico: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at The Hideout, 1354 W. Wabansia, Chicago. $15. (773) 227-4433 or hideoutchicago.com.

Boneshaker, Hobo Junkies: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at H.O.M.E. Bar, 1227 N. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. (847) 577-4663 or homebarchicago.com.

littlebirds, Element, Brothers & Wine: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Schubas, 3159 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. (773) 525-2508 or lh-st.com.

Guy King: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at The Venue, 21 S. Broadway Ave., Aurora. (331) 212-8490 or themusicvenue.org.

Big Head Todd & The Monsters, Los Colognes: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield Ave., Chicago. (773) 472-0449 or victheatre.com.

Louden Swain: 8:30 and 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. (773) 278-6600 or subt.net.

Sunny Sweeney, Erin Enderlin: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at FitzGerald's, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

Sucker Punch: 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. (847) 358-9150 or durtynellies.com.

Nicole Bus, Tone Stith, Drea The Vibe Dealer: 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Beat Kitchen, 2100 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. (773) 281-4444 or beatkitchen.com.

The Robbery, High Wire, Still Alive, The Damn Tracks: 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

American English: 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at WC Social Club, 920 W. Roosevelt Road, West Chicago. thewcsocialclub.com.

Big Something, Andy Frasco, Kyle Ayers: 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. (773) 525-2501 or lh-st.com.

Tunes with Tim: Noon Sunday, Feb. 23, at Beat Kitchen, 2100 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. (773) 281-4444 or beatkitchen.com.

Lee Murdock: 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at The Venue, 21 S. Broadway Ave., Aurora. (331) 212-8490 or themusicvenue.org.

Bailey Minzenberger, Free Range, Friko, Horsegirl: 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Beat Kitchen, 2100 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. (773) 281-4444 or beatkitchen.com.

The Irish Heartbeat (Van Morrison tribute): 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $29-$69. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

British Buddy Alumni Big Band with vocalist Frieda Lee: 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at FitzGerald's, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

The Brother Brothers, Dead Horses: 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Schubas, 3159 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. (773) 525-2508 or lh-st.com.

Bilmuri, Overgrow, Tiny Kingdoms, Furlough: 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Cobra Lounge, 235 N. Ashland Ave., Chicago. (312) 226-6300 or cobralounge.com.

Purgatory, Chain of Torment, Bad Blood, Another One Dead, Absent Mind, You're Dead: 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. (773) 278-6600 or subt.net.

Tsunami, DangerWayne, Luka: 11 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Electric Hotel, 222 W. Ontario St., Chicago. (312) 374-4683 or facebook.com.

• Information is provided by entertainment venues and is subject to change. Check with the venue before purchasing tickets. For more concert listings or to add an event, visit dailyherald.com/calendar.