 

Feder: One-woman show 'Reporting Live: I'm Ana Belaval' goes onstage

  • Ana Belaval

    Ana Belaval

 
Robert Feder
 
 
Updated 2/21/2020 6:10 AM

Ana Belaval, the multitalented "Around Town" reporter on the top-rated "WGN Morning News," is about to star in her own one-woman comedy show, Robert Feder writes.

"Reporting Live: I'm Ana Belaval" shares her personal story "on how facing weakness can be the key to unlocking destiny."

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Written and performed by Belaval (and subtitled "I've Kept It Real: A One-Woman Show"), it opens April 23 for one week at The Den Theatre, 1331 North Milwaukee Avenue in Chicago.

