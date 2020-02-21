Feder: One-woman show 'Reporting Live: I'm Ana Belaval' goes onstage

Ana Belaval, the multitalented "Around Town" reporter on the top-rated "WGN Morning News," is about to star in her own one-woman comedy show, Robert Feder writes.

"Reporting Live: I'm Ana Belaval" shares her personal story "on how facing weakness can be the key to unlocking destiny."

Written and performed by Belaval (and subtitled "I've Kept It Real: A One-Woman Show"), it opens April 23 for one week at The Den Theatre, 1331 North Milwaukee Avenue in Chicago.

