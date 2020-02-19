Jim Carrey bringing new book to Downers Grove

Jim Carrey is coming to Downers Grove this spring to promote his new semi-autobiographical novel, "Memoirs and Misinformation." AP file photo

Actor, comedian and artist Jim Carrey will be in Downers Grove this spring to promote the release of his semi-autobiographical novel, "Memoirs and Misinformation."

His appearance, sponsored by Anderson's Bookshop, is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, at the Tivoli Theatre, 5021 Highland Ave. He'll be joined on stage by co-author Dana Vachon.

The novel was inspired by Carry's life as an actor and artist and looks at the egos, celebrity and trappings of Hollywood.

The program will include a book talk by the authors, a question-and-answer session and a moderated conversation. One of Carrey's movies -- the title is still to be selected -- will be shown after the presentation.

Ticket holders will receive copies of the book, but this is not a book signing. Tickets are available at JimCarreyAndersons.brownpapertickets.com.