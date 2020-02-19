Feder: ABC 7's Bob Petty recalled as trailblazing journalist

Colleagues are remembering Bob Petty as a pioneering African-American news anchor, reporter and public-affairs host at ABC-owned WLS-Channel 7 for more than three decades, Robert Feder writes.

Petty died of lung cancer Tuesday at his home in Hyde Park. He was 79.

"Bob Petty was an outstanding journalist, giving voice to thousands of important Chicago stories during his 31-year career at ABC 7," said Jennifer Graves, vice president of news at ABC 7. "He handled both anchor and reporting duties with poise, professionalism and grace and paved the way as one of the first, full-time African-American anchormen in Chicago."

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.