Feder: Chicago radio ratings: 93.9 Lite FM notches historic victory

Mick Lee scored his fourth straight month as the market's No. 1 afternoon personality. Lee doubles as program director of 93.9 Lite FM.

WLIT 93.9-FM remained the most popular radio station in the Chicago area during January, according to Nielsen Audio figures released Tuesday, Robert Feder writes.

It not only marked the third consecutive monthly win for the iHeartMedia adult contemporary station, but the first time 93.9 Lite FM has captured the top spot outside of its Christmas music format, which runs during November and December.

The first ratings survey of the year also brought good news to Hubbard Radio hot adult-contemporary WTMX 101.9-FM, which bounced back from a monthslong slump, and iHeartMedia Top 40 WKSC 103.5-FM, which widened its lead over Entercom Top 40 WBBM 96.3-FM.

