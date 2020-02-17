Feder: Larry Lujack, Dick Biondi rock into new Hall of Fame

Chicago radio legends Larry Lujack and Dick Biondi have been named charter inductees in the Hall of Fame of the new Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66 under construction in Joliet, according to Robert Feder.

Lujack, who died in 2013, was elected by museum members in the DJ category. Biondi was named recipient of the Founder's Lifetime Achievement Award and also will be inducted in the Hall of Fame.

Read the full story here.