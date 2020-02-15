Weekend picks: Hot Wheels come to life at Sears Centre

Firehouse headlines the Arcada Theatre with Steelheart Saturday, Feb. 15, in St. Charles. Courtesy of Firehouse

Ballet Folclórico Nacional de México comes to College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn. Courtesy of Silvia Lozano/Columbia Artists

Tchaikovsky's "The Queen of Spades" returns to the repertory of the Lyric Opera of Chicago. The new-to-Chicago production was originally directed by Richard Jones. Courtesy of Felix Sanchez/Houston Grand Opera

"Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live!" is on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 15 and 16, at the Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates. Associated Press, 2014

Big wheels

See massive vehicles crush smaller cars and other stunts when "Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live" returns this weekend at the Sears Centre Arena, 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. $29-$44; $10 kids ages 12 and under. (847) 649-2222 or searscentre.com. 12:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15; 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16

Epic hair

The Metropolis Performing Arts Centre's Family Movie Jamboree series continues with "Tangled." See Disney's 2010 animated feature adaptation of "Rapunzel" with pre-screening family activities on Saturday at 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. Free admission, but reservations requested. (847) 577-2121 or metropolisarts.com. 9 a.m. lobby activities and 10 a.m. movie screening Saturday, Feb. 15

Home improvement

Get all sorts of ideas for sprucing up your abode with the Arlington Home & Garden Show this weekend at Arlington International Racecourse, 2200 Euclid Ave., Arlington Heights. Free admission and parking. (847) 385-7500 or homeshowarlington.com. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 15-16

Suburban blooms

Browse or purchase exotic plants at the Chicago Suburban Orchid Show & Sale this weekend at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. Free admission and parking. (630) 668-6636 or dupagecountyfair.org. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16

Folk memories

See an exhibition of Mona Phiffer Folk Art as part of Black History Month. The self-taught African-American artist was inspired by her childhood in Wyatt, Missouri. An opening reception happens Saturday at Dandelion Gallery, 109 S. Genesee St., Waukegan. Free admission. (224) 627-6039 or dandeliongallery.org. Opening reception: 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15; exhibit continues through Thursday, March 14

Cabaret by Klea

Klea Blackhurst won rave reviews for her performances in "Gypsy" and "Hazel: A Musical Maid in America" at Drury Lane Theatre. See Blackhurst in a more intimate setting when she performs two cabaret concerts this weekend at 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace. $70-$80 plus a $25 food and beverage minimum. (630) 530-0111 or drurylanetheatre.com. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15

Gambling obsession

Tchaikovsky's "The Queen of Spades" returns to the repertory of the Lyric Opera of Chicago with former St. Charles resident and soprano Sondra Radvanovsky and tenor Brandon Jovanovich of Sycamore, Illinois, in starring roles. The classic 1890 tragedy plays five performances starting Saturday at 20 N. Wacker Drive, Chicago. Sung in Russian with projected English translations. $39-$319. (312) 827-5600 or lyricopera.org. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15; 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19; 2 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday, Feb. 23, 26 and March 1

Theatrical fundraiser

As part of worldwide events to promote women's safety, Eve Ensler's global hit play "The Vagina Monologues" returns this weekend at Oakton Community College's Footlik Theater, 1600 E. Golf Road, Des Plaines. $12; $8 students and seniors (proceeds go to Northwest CASA and Apna Ghar to provide services to survivors of domestic and sexual violence). Suggested for mature audiences. (847) 635-1900 or oakton.edu. 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15

Symphonic romance

Hear a mix of Mozart and show tunes when the Lake Forest Symphony performs "Romance & Broadway" concerts with clarinet soloist Kathy Pirtle and conductor Vladimir Kulenovic this weekend at the Gorton Community Center, 400 E. Illinois Road, Lake Forest. $15-$49. (847) 295-2135 or lakeforestsymphony.org. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15; 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16

Chili cook off

Do you like your chili spicy, mild or somewhere in-between? Find one you like at the Lions Club of Arlington Heights' 10th annual Chili Cook Off at Arlington Ale House. From noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, reps from the Arlington Heights Fire Department, Old Orchard Country Club, Eddie's of Arlington, Emerson's Ale House, Arlington Heights American Legion, Cortland's Garage, Birch River Grill, Thuringer Meats, and JD's Q and Brew will be going head-to-head with their best chili offerings. Plus, there will be raffles and a silent auction, with proceeds benefiting the Lions of Arlington Heights Foundation. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Buy tickets at ahlions.org/february-16-2020-chili-cook-off/. Arlington Ale House is on the third floor of the Metropolis at 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights, arlingtonalehouse.com/.

Distressed and driven

Soprano AnDréa James and pianist Valerie Heinkel-Bollero team up to perform songs inspired by women in states of being distressed or driven in "Damsels and Divas: A Musical Revue." The concert takes place Sunday at the St. Charles Public Library, 1 S. 6th Ave., St. Charles. Free admission. (630) 584-0076 or scpld.org. 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16

Reggies rock showcase

Reggies and Grow the Scene present a stellar lineup of local talent at the Chicago Loves Rock & Roll showcase, featuring Iris Blue, HeetDeth, Modern Daybreak, The North and Wells Band, First Round's On Me, Chance & the Arrow, Status Code, The K.R.A (The Kozmik Rebel Alliance) and Cxpital. The show, which kicks off midafternoon, is all ages, so bring the whole family out to catch some amazing up-and-coming artists. 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at Reggie's, 2109 S. State St., Chicago. $12-$15. (312) 949-0120 or reggieslive.com.

Jazz duo

Seating is limited for the jazz duo Dave and Dave at Cantigny Park's Le Jardin, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Free admission, but $5 parking. (630) 668-5161 or cantigny.org. 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16

LookOut at Steppenwolf

First Floor Theater presents the Chicago premiere of "Plano," by Will Arbery as part of Steppenwolf Theatre's LookOut Series. Steppenwolf ensemble member Audrey Francis directs the surreal comedy about three sisters and their relationships with the men in their lives. Previews at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, and 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 18-19, at 1700 N. Halsted St., Chicago. The show opens at 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20. $10-$35. (312) 335-1650 or steppenwolf.org.

Mexican folk

Experience regional artistic traditions from Mexico when Ballet Folclórico Nacional de México de Silvia Lozano performs on Sunday at College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. $59. (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org. 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16

Concert highlights

Radkey, Blood People, Radar: 6:30 Saturday, Feb. 15, at Cobra Lounge, 235 N. Ashland Ave., Chicago. (312) 226-6300 or cobralounge.com.

PetRock Chicago, Chicks with Picks: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at H.O.M.E. Bar, 1227 N. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. (847) 577-4663 or homebarchicago.com.

Firehouse, Steelheart: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

Camp Edwards, Youth Pallet, Nude Bodies, Gosh Diggity: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Burlington Bar, 3425 W. Fullerton Ave., Chicago. (773) 384-3243 or facebook.com.

Chicago Farmer & the Fieldnotes, Joseph Huber: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at FitzGerald's, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

Ryna G Band: 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at BaseCamp Pub, 5750 Lakeside Drive, Lisle. (331) 777-4712 or facebook.com.

16 Candles: 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Durty Nellie's., 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. (847) 358-9150 or durtynellies.com.

The Relevant, Tiny Bit of Giant's Blood, Foresight: 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Martyrs', 3855 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. (773) 404-9494 or martyrslive.com.

Faded Flannel, Straight Jacket Romance: 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at WC Social Club, 920 Roosevelt Road, West Chicago. thewcsocialclub.com.

All-Star Weekend Hip Hop Show with L-DOT, Baby Steve, Holli D Barzz's, Prince Roc, Cool Boi, C Montana, Goddess Boss: 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

Bill O'Connell's Chicago Skyliners Big Band: 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at Wire, 6815 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. (708) 669-9473 or wireismusic.com.

Lonestar: 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

The Greatest Love of All -- A Tribute to Whitney Houston: 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at Pfeiffer Hall, 310 E. Benton, Naperville. (630) 637-7469 or finearts.northcentralcollege.edu.

Grayscale, Hot Mulligan, WSTR & Lurk: 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at Durty Nellie's., 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. (847) 358-9150 or durtynellies.com.

Marcia Ball, Sonny Landreth: 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at FitzGerald's, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

Fallen Phobia: 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at WC Social Club, 920 Roosevelt Road, West Chicago. thewcsocialclub.com.

Tommi Zender, The 45 (featuring Len Kasper): 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. (224) 202-0750 or heynonny.com.

