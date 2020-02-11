Jesse McCartney joins Nelly as Ribfest July 4 headliner

Nelly and Jesse McCartney will take the stage at Ribfest in Romeoville on July 4. Associated Press

Before a fireworks show and a concert by 2000s rapper Nelly, the stage on July 4 at Ribfest in Romeoville will belong to Jesse McCartney and his "Beautiful Soul."

The singer-songwriter, whose debut solo album by that name in 2004 launched his career after his time in the boy band Dream Street, is set to play an evening show during the festival's first year at its new venue in Romeoville.

"From Jesse McCartney to the fireworks to Nelly, Ribfest is going to light up the park with stars and excitement and outstanding music on the Fourth," Mary Howenstine, director of marketing for Ribfest, said in a news release.

McCartney got a break when he and Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic co-wrote the Grammy Award-winning 2008 single performed by Leona Lewis, "Bleeding Love."

He then released the albums "Departure" in 2008 and "In Technicolor" in 2014, then put out the singles "Better With You" and "Wasted" in 2018. And after touring the U.S. and Asia, he returned to the studio to work on a new project.

General admission tickets to see McCartney and Nelly are $30 plus a $3.95 fee. Tickets are on sale at ribfest.net.

McCartney and Nelly join July 2 headliners REO Speedwagon and STYX as the first artists announced for the 33rd annual Ribfest hosted by the Exchange Club of Naperville.

This year's fest is set for 1 to 11 p.m. Thursday, July 2 through Sunday, July 5 at the village hall and recreation center in Romeoville. It is the first time the event will not be held in Naperville after park upgrades forced it to move on from its longtime home in Knoch Park.