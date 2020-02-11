Feder: John Records Landecker named to NAB Broadcasting Hall of Fame

John Records Landecker, the Chicago radio icon who inspired a generation of rock 'n' roll disc jockeys across the country, has been selected for induction into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame of the National Association of Broadcasters, Robert Feder writes.

"All I can say is thank you," Landecker told me Monday. "I am totally humbled by this incredible, unexpected honor."

Previous NAB Broadcasting Hall of Fame inductees from Chicago include Larry Lujack, Dick Orkin, Tom Joyner, Wally Phillips, Harry Caray and Paul Harvey. Landecker will be honored April 20 at the 2020 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

"John Records Landecker has had a profound impact on radio and has inspired generations of new talent," Steve Newberry, NAB executive vice president, said in a statement. "His induction into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame symbolizes the personal connection between DJs and their audiences and how innovative personalities can influence radio programming."

Landecker became a legend at Top 40 powerhouse WLS 890-AM from 1972 to 1981 when he drew millions of listeners across the country with such bits as "Boogie Check" and "Americana Panorama," along with his sharp wit, masterful timing, and brilliant production. (See this award-winning documentary, "Studio A: A Profile of a Disc Jockey," produced in 1977.)

