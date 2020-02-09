Best bets: Post Malone at Allstate Arena, Jessica Simpson appears in Naperville

Post Malone brings the "Runaway Tour" with guests Swae Lee + Tyla Yaweh to the Allstate Arena in Rosemont. Associated Press, 2018

'Right Here Waiting'

Expect to hear song hits such as "Hold on to the Nights," "Don't Mean Nothing" and more when Richard Marx performs an acoustic concert at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $59-$99. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com. 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9

Blurring boundaries

Catch the chart-topping singer Post Malone when he brings the "Runaway Tour" with guests Swae Lee + Tyla Yaweh to the Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont. $181-$350; $15-$25 parking. (800) 745-3000 or allstatearena.com. 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11

Amadeo Fusca stars in the return engagement of "Men are from Mars -- Women are from Venus Live!" from Tuesday, Feb. 11, through Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place in Chicago. -

"Men are From Mars -- Women are From Venus Live!" is a hit off-Broadway comedy adaptation of the best-selling John Gray book. See it again when it returns for a 16-performance run starting Tuesday at the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place, 175 E. Chestnut St., Chicago. $65.50. (800) 775-2000 or broadwayinchicago.com. 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 4 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 and 6 p.m. Sunday; through Feb. 23

Jessica Simpson appears at Anderson's Bookshop in Naperville to promote "Open Book" at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12.

Pop and reality TV star Jessica Simpson appears to promote "Open Book," her new tome focusing on her struggles both in and out of the media spotlight, on Wednesday at Anderson's Bookshop, 123 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville. $35 (photo line event only; ticket includes one copy of the book). (847) 634-0888 or andersonsbookshop.com. 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12

Choreographer Itzik Galili's "Mono Lisa" joins the Joffrey Ballet repertory as part of the dance concert "The Times Are Racing" at the Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University in Chicago. - Courtesy of Bernd Weissbrod/Stuttgarter Ballett

The Joffrey Ballet performs contemporary dances choreographed by Justin Pick, Christopher Wheeldon, Itzik Galili and Stephanie Martinez in "The Times Are Racing." The repertory program plays for 10 performances starting Wednesday at the Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive, Chicago. $35-$197. (312) 386-8905 or joffrey.org. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday (also Wednesday, Feb. 12, and Thursday, Feb. 20), 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; through Feb. 23