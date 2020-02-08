Weekend picks: Kids Expo rolls into Renaissance Schaumburg

The 16th annual Kids Expo is at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center and Hotel on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 8 and 9. Daily Herald File Photo

Tots and tykes

The 16th annual Kids Expo features games, activities, products and displays for toddlers to tweens this weekend at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center and Hotel, 1551 Thoreau Drive, Schaumburg. $10; $7 kids ages 12 and under. (815) 806-8844 or chicagolandkidsexpo.com. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9

Frigid fun

Play some pond hockey, try turkey bowling or get caught up in the "snowball drop" as part of Wauconda Winterfest 2020 near Lindy's Landing, 115 Park St., Wauconda. Free admission. (847) 526-9789 or lindyslanding.com. 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8

Fairy tale updated

To find a perfect bride for her son, Queen Evermean creates "The Princess Test" reality show. The prince wants to marry Ruth, a girl he met in the forest. But that's impossible unless she passes the test in "The Princess and the Pea," a new musical adaptation of the classic fairy tale by composer Marc Robin and writer/lyricist Rick Boynton. Marriott Theatre artistic director Aaron Thielen directs and choreographs the new tuner, which is part of Marriott's young audience series. Previews at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 8-9, and through Feb. 14 at 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. The show opens Feb. 15. $18.23. (847) 634-0200 or marriotttheatre.com.

Crafty creations

Buy unique, handcrafted gifts from jewelers, woodworkers and other local artists at the third annual Winter Craft Show this weekend at Gurnee Mills, 6170 W. Grand Ave., Gurnee. Free admission. (847) 263-7500 or simon.com/mall/gurnee-mills. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 8-9

Vehicles of tomorrow

See the latest vehicles and equipment from the world's manufacturers at the Chicago Auto Show, which returns in its 112th iteration starting Saturday at McCormick Place, 2301 S. King Drive, Chicago. $13; $8 seniors ages 62 and older and kids ages 7 to 12. (630) 495-2282 or chicagoautoshow.com. 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, to Sunday, Feb. 16; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17

Abode ideas

Get ideas to fix up your home with The Old House New House Home Show. Guest speakers include Mina Starsiak Hawk, Lou Manfredini, Gregg Wittstock and more this weekend at the Pheasant Run Resort Mega Center, 4051 E. Main St., St. Charles. $7; $4 seniors ages 62 and older; kids ages 18 and under admitted free. (630) 515-1160 or kennedyproductions.com. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday to Sunday, Feb. 7 to 9

Going places

Attend seminars by famed traveling guides such as Rick Steves, Pauline Frommer, Josh Gates and more at the Travel & Adventure Show this weekend at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. $15 one-day ticket; $22 two-day ticket; $15 parking. (847) 692-2220 or travelshows.com/shows/chicago. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9

Hothouse blooms

Escape the cold and take in more than 10,000 blooms at The Orchid Show starting Saturday at the Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. $12-$14; $9-$11 seniors ages 62 and older and kids ages 3 to 12. $25-$30 parking per vehicle. (847) 835-6801 or chicagobotanic.org/orchid. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, through Sunday, March 22

Chill Fest 2020

Need a way to stay warm this weekend? Heat up the winter with The Wicker Park Bucktown Chamber of Commerce's annual Chill Fest Saturday, Feb. 8. Stroll from venue to venue down Milwaukee and Division during the pop-up music festival -- including 828 Chi, Alexandra Marks Jewelry, Crossroads Trading Co., Dynamic Salon, Epoch Studio Salon, Futurgarb, Gemini, Jackson Junge Gallery, Matty and Lou, Sprout San Francisco, The Den Café, TOMS, Transit Tees, Volumes Bookcafe and YETI -- to enjoy free acoustic performances while patronizing local businesses. Visit wickerparkbucktown.com/chillfest to find where and when acts such as Sammy Cannillo, Marshall, Arlington Heights' Acoustic Raccoon, Naperville's Meghan and Timothy Pratt, Berwyn's Ian Leith and more will be playing. 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, in Wicker Park and Bucktown. Free. wickerparkbucktown.com.

Lunar New Year

Stretch out your Chinese New Year Celebration when the Xilin Association of Naperville presents traditional dances, choirs and other performances at Fox Valley Mall's Center Park, 195 Fox Valley Center, Aurora. Free admission. (630) 851-7200 or shopfoxvalleymall.com. 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8

Coren McLeod tribute at Cairo

Anyone who knew Coren McLeod knew she was a force of nature on the Chicago and suburban music scenes (and beyond). She tirelessly balanced her show on Rock Rage Radio, her new McLeod Media Company, her love for concert photography and support for numerous bands on the scene. Her sudden death this January in McHenry left area musicians looking for a way to honor her. Zac Johnson, Caleb Hansen and Kevin Iles have organized a benefit show to raise money for Coren's family and to support the Epilepsy Foundation Saturday, Feb. 8. Ten acts will perform at Cairo Pizza and Grill in West Chicago -- Kim Banis, Sal Rizzo, Vyse, Jury of Fears, OUTDrejas, Wheel of Giants, The Beta Waves, Welcome to Jonestown, Werewolves at Hour 30 and Confusion -- and share memories of Coren. A raffle will also benefit the fund. 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Cairo Pizza and Grill, 2009 Franciscan Way, West Chicago. Free, but $10 donation is requested. (630) 876-9600 or facebook.com.

Singing Civil Rights

American Civil Rights protesters of 1961 sing in the Chicago Opera Theater world-premiere commission of Dan Shore's "Freedom Ride." Music director Lidiya Yankovskaya conducts the Chicago Sinfonietta Saturday at the Studebaker Theatre, 410 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago. $45-$150. (312) 704-8414 or chicagooperatheater.org. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8

Symphonic destiny

Oboist Frank Rosenwein joins with the Elgin Symphony Orchestra to perform "The Power of Fate: Verdi, Strauss & Wagner" this weekend at the Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. $35-$65; $10 youth. (847) 888-4000 or elginsymphony.org. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8; 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9

'Nine' in concert

BrightSide Theatre's season devoted to guilty pleasures continues with a concert version of "Nine," the musical by Maury Yeston and Arthur Kopit adapted from Federico Fellini's film "8½," about Guido (Edward MacLennan) a famous director in the midst of two midlife crises. One involves his upcoming film, whose script he hasn't written. The other involves his wife, Luisa, who's about to leave him. 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at The Bartley & Maricela Madden Theatre, North Central College, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville. $25, $30. (630) 447-8497 or brightsidetheatre.com.

Richard Marx acoustic

Grammy winner Richard Marx, the platinum-selling ballad-rock royalty from the Chicago area, primes fans for Valentine's Day with a preholiday treat: A night of love songs at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles. Enjoy favorites (and probably a few new works from "Limitless," his new album out Friday, Feb. 7) with a loved one during this rare acoustic performance. 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $59-$99. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

Concert highlights

