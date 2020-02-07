Feder: Bill Geist named to Illinois Broadcasters' Hall of Fame

Bill Geist, who retired in 2018 after 31 years as a correspondent for "CBS Sunday Morning," will be inducted this spring in the Illinois Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame, Robert Feder writes.

Born and raised in Champaign, Illinois, Geist graduated from the University of Illinois and was awarded a Bronze Star for his service as a combat photographer in Vietnam.

He began his career as a reporter and columnist for the Suburban Trib and later became a New York Times columnist and bestselling author.

"Bill Geist's career is a blueprint for every aspiring journalist," said John Idler, president and general manager of ABC-owned WLS-Channel 7 and board chairman of the IBA.

