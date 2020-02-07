Feder: Bill Geist named to Illinois Broadcasters' Hall of Fame
Updated 2/7/2020 6:26 AM
Bill Geist, who retired in 2018 after 31 years as a correspondent for "CBS Sunday Morning," will be inducted this spring in the Illinois Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame, Robert Feder writes.
Born and raised in Champaign, Illinois, Geist graduated from the University of Illinois and was awarded a Bronze Star for his service as a combat photographer in Vietnam.
He began his career as a reporter and columnist for the Suburban Trib and later became a New York Times columnist and bestselling author.
"Bill Geist's career is a blueprint for every aspiring journalist," said John Idler, president and general manager of ABC-owned WLS-Channel 7 and board chairman of the IBA.
Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.