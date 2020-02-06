Feder: Voting starts for Illinois Rock and Roll Museum Hall of Fame

With the opening of the Illinois Rock and Roll Museum on Route 66 in Joliet set for this summer, voting is underway on the first Hall of Fame class, Robert Feder writes.

Charter members have until February 14 to cast their ballots in five categories -- including competition between Larry Lujack and Steve Dahl as disc jockeys, and WLS and WXRT as radio stations.

The inaugural Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be March 29 at the Renaissance Center in Joliet.

Billed as "a vibrant and dynamic cultural center, spanning age, race and musical genres," the museum is being completed at a three-story, 15,000 square-foot building at 9 West Cass Avenue (at "the crossroads of Route 66 and the Lincoln Highway") in downtown Joliet.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.