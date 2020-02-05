Feder: Music critic Greg Kot leaving Chicago Tribune
Updated 2/5/2020 4:02 PM
Greg Kot, the nationally renowned authority on popular music for the Chicago Tribune, is leaving the newspaper after 40 years -- including the last 30 as music critic, Robert Feder reports.
Kot, 62, is the highest-profile personality so far to announce his departure from the Tribune under a voluntary buyout plan offered to employees of Tribune Publishing newspapers. His last day will be Friday.
Read the full story here.
