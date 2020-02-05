 

Feder: Music critic Greg Kot leaving Chicago Tribune

  • Greg Kot

    Greg Kot

 
Robert Feder
 
 
Updated 2/5/2020 4:02 PM

Greg Kot, the nationally renowned authority on popular music for the Chicago Tribune, is leaving the newspaper after 40 years -- including the last 30 as music critic, Robert Feder reports.

Kot, 62, is the highest-profile personality so far to announce his departure from the Tribune under a voluntary buyout plan offered to employees of Tribune Publishing newspapers. His last day will be Friday.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

