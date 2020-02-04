Feder: Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder launch podcast for Cumulus

Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder, who were forced out as midday co-hosts at Nexstar Media Group news/talk WGN 720-AM in November, just launched a podcast for Cumulus Media Chicago, Robert Feder writes.

There are no broadcast plans for "The Bill and Wendy Show" at this time, but it's a foot in the door for the duo at WLS 890-AM, the Cumulus news/talk station.

On Monday Leff couldn't resist taking a shot at WGN for its recently added Sunday morning showcase for Frank Sinatra tunes.

"Wendy and I will do a podcast with new episodes coming several times a week," Leff said. "Our listeners talked us into it. It's going to be crazy fun. Then, on the weekends, we'll play Sinatra music. But not Frank Sinatra. Frank JUNIOR. Maybe some Nancy too. That's still up in the air. Sinatra. All day Sunday."

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.